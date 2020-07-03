Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shut Down Sussex Royal Charity

“As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues,” the pair wrote, referencing the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. “Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!”

The duo included, “Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.”

In the months to stick to, Harry and Meghan declared their new undertaking, a non-revenue named Archewell. As the pair discussed to The Telegraph in April, they program to “do something of meaning, to do something that matters” with their new endeavor.