Home Entertainment Meek Mill Sued For Stealing ‘100 Summers’ & ‘Cold Hearted II’ Lyrics

Meek Mill Sued For Stealing ‘100 Summers’ & ‘Cold Hearted II’ Lyrics

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Rapper Meek Mill is again in the headlines right after he was accused of thieving the lyrics to two of his tracks, “100 Summers” and “Cold Hearted II.”

In accordance to BOSSIP, boutique document business, Aspiration Prosperous Leisure sued the Philly rapper past thirty day period. Meek, as nicely as his document label Aspiration Chaser and father or mother business Atlantic Data, have been accused of civil conspiracy to dedicate copyright infringement. 

RELATED ARTICLES

©