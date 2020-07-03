Meek Mill Sued For Stealing ‘100 Summers’ & ‘Cold Hearted II’ Lyrics

Rapper Meek Mill is again in the headlines right after he was accused of thieving the lyrics to two of his tracks, “100 Summers” and “Cold Hearted II.”

In accordance to BOSSIP, boutique document business, Aspiration Prosperous Leisure sued the Philly rapper past thirty day period. Meek, as nicely as his document label Aspiration Chaser and father or mother business Atlantic Data, have been accused of civil conspiracy to dedicate copyright infringement.

They say that Meek stole its copyrighted tunes and handed them off as his very own on his past album, in accordance to the firm’s criticism.

The rapper then employed them on his 2018 album Championships, which debuted at No. one on the Billboard 200.

Aspiration Prosperous would like its working day in courtroom and for the decide to buy Meek to shell out it at minimum $75,000 for every alleged infraction in the lawsuit, or a lot more than $300,000.

Meek is however to launch a assertion on the lawsuit.