MEDIA ADVISORY: Community to Protest Racist Violence in Toronto’s East End

TORONTO — The Toronto East local community is keeping a rally on Monday, July six, at midday at the nearby law enforcement station to protest modern racist violence.

WHAT:​ Say No To Racist Violence: Community Protest.

WHEN:​ Monday, July six, 2020, 12 midday.

Exactly where:​ Toronto Law enforcement, 55 Division, 101 Coxwell Ave. (Coxwell and Danforth), Toronto.

WHO: ​Organized by the United Steelworkers Toronto Location Council, the Black Motion Defence Committee, the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists, Toronto East Anti-Dislike Mobilization.

On the early morning of Thursday, June 25, Toronto east-conclude people Mark Austin and Candace Zinkweg ended up victims of a brutal racist assault as they walked their puppy in Dentonia Park.

Candace was pushed to the floor and then kicked in the head by a white assailant. She was knocked unconscious and taken by ambulance to medical center, exactly where she was identified with a concussion.

Mark, who is Black, and Recording Secretary of United Steelworkers (USW) Neighborhood 1998, also was violently assaulted and subjected to racist abuse by the identical assailant. The assailant created recurring dying threats to Mark, like stating he would shoot Mark the subsequent time he sees him.

The law enforcement have not laid any expenses although the assailant is identified to them, stating it is a issue of ‘he said, she said.’ It arrived to gentle that the assailant life in the identical condominium advanced as the victims.

“We recognize this is not occurring in isolation. There is a growing climate of racist brutality around the globe and systemic racism in our communities and our institutions,” claimed Carolyn Egan, President of the Steelworkers Toronto Location Council and just one of the protest’s organizers.

“We are demanding that the Toronto Police immediately lay charges against the assailant,” claimed Egan.

“Police across Canada are more than willing to lock up Black lives but when the same Black life needs justice it’s an uphill battle,” claimed Mark Brown, an govt board member of the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists (CBTU), Canadian chapter.

“Until the Black life is valued as much as the non-Black life, there will be no justice and there can be no peace,” Brown claimed.

“We won’t tolerate members of our community being attacked in this way. There is no place for racist violence in Toronto,” claimed Ken Neumann, the USW’s Nationwide Director.

“It is our collective responsibility to take on racism and violence against Black, Indigenous and people of colour,” claimed Marty Warren, USW Director for Ontario and Atlantic Canada. “Authorities must aggressively investigate and prosecute perpetrators of racially motivated violence in our communities.”

