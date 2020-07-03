Maren Morris Deletes All Photos of Son After Ryan Hurd Defends Her From Mommy Shamers

Maren Morris is no more time sharing pictures of son Hayes Andrew following the nation singer arrived beneath fireplace from mommy shamers.

This 7 days, the new mother shared a picture of herself holding her three-thirty day period-outdated son on an inflatable raft on a lake although sipping on an alcoholic beverage. She captioned the picture, “Motor-floatin'”

Nevertheless, on putting up the image many men and women commented to check with in which Hayes’ daily life-vest was.

Morris’ husband Ryan Hurd reassured the critics that Hayes does have two daily life jackets, but he was not sporting them. He included, “I’d like to say, my wife usually doesn’t need me to defend her, but she’s a great mom, and my kid was not unsafe on a float in 1 feet of water being held by an adult with 5 people watching so she could get a picture.”

Nevertheless, Maren deleted the picture from her social media.