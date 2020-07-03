Man charged over alleged replica shotgun Maroochydore robbery

A 45-12 months-previous Rockhampton male has been charged soon after allegedly keeping up a Maroochydore pharmacy utilizing a replica shotgun.
Law enforcement say the male threatened employees at the Aerodrome Highway company all over 6pm yesterday in advance of fleeing with a sum of income.
He arrested minutes later on by the law enforcement puppy squad on Maud Road.
The 45-12 months-previous faces costs of armed robbery, threats and have utensils and is established to entrance courtroom right now.