Madhuri Dixit is devastated with the loss of Saroj Khan



Madhuri Dixit, who is even now regarded as the dancing Queen in Bollywood, is stunned with the information of Saroj Khan passing absent. The actress attained the pedestal simply because of her really hard get the job done but also simply because of her dance quantities which ended up all choreographed by Saroj Khan. Proper from Ek Do Teenager to her previous variety Tabah Ho Gaye, all Madhuri strike dance quantities ended up choreographed by the maestro herself. No surprise, the actress is mighty upset with the information.

Madhuri Dixit took to her social media to share her grief and mentioned, ‘I’m devastated by the loss of my good friend and expert, Saroj Khan. Will often be grateful for her get the job done in aiding me get to my total probable in dance. The entire world has missing an astonishingly proficient particular person. I will pass up you. My honest condolences to the relatives. #RipSaroji.’

Madhuri Dixit was Saroj Khan’s favorite muse and in a number of exhibits and interviews the choreographer has even confessed that she savored educating her favorite scholar – Madhuri dance. Madhuri and Saroj Khan gave a number of hits with each other and there ended up instances that their collaboration for dance quantities utilised to grow to be the USP of the movie and designed the movie a strike at the box-place of work.

Saroj Khan took her previous breath nowadays in Mumbai at the age of 71. She experienced a cardiac arrest in Expert Nanak Healthcare facility and resolved to depart us as well before long. The market has missing its dancing sneakers nowadays and but yet another loss of a wonderful gem this calendar year.