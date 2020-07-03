Lucy Hale Breaks Down in Tears While Announcing Katy Keene Cancellation

Lucy Hale is talking out about the cancellation of her exhibit, Katy Keene.

It was introduced late Thursday night time that the CW sequence was not picked up for a 2nd time, prompting a tearful Hale to mail a information to lovers on social media.

“Hi guys, this is take…I’ve had to do this a couple times just ’cause I was a blubbering mess, and y’all don’t want to see that,” Hale shared with her lovers in the video clip information. “I’ve kind of struggled all day with what I wanted to say about this, or if I shouldn’t say anything…nothing felt right.”

The 31-calendar year-aged actress continued, “I was like, I really don’t want to just publish a photograph or a caption since nothing at all would do justice to how I sense about Katy Keene or how I sense with the men and women concerned with it.”

Hale included that the exhibit was “one of the highlights” of her lifestyle and that it was a “joy from top to bottom.”