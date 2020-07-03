Lucky Brand files for bankruptcy as latest retail casualty of coronavirus

Clothing firm Lucky Brand Dungarees is submitting for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, it claimed on Friday, getting to be the latest retailer to drop target to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company claimed it experienced entered into a “stalking horse asset purchase agreement” with SPARC Team LLC, which owns brand names these as Aeropostale and Nautica, for the sale of “substantially all” its functioning property.

This kind of a pact sets a starting off bid or minimally recognized offer you as a threshold for other likely consumers if they want to bid.

Lucky Brand believed each property and liabilities in the selection of $100 million to $500 million, its submitting in the U.S. Personal bankruptcy Courtroom of Delaware confirmed.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted sales across all channels,” the firm’s interim main govt, Matthew Kaness, claimed in the assertion.

“While we are optimistic about the reopening of stores and our customers’ return, the business has yet to recover fully.”

ABG-Lucky, a freshly-fashioned device of Genuine Manufacturers Team, the brand name supervisor which purchased Barneys New York out of bankruptcy, will obtain the mental assets of Lucky Brand, the assertion extra.

The firm claimed it experienced acquired new funding commitments from some current creditors to guarantee sufficient liquidity to fund the company via the closing of the sale.

The assertion did not specify the total of commitments acquired, incorporating that the firm would work its company in the course of the Chapter 11 approach.

Lucky Brand, established in Los Angeles in 1990, joins a rising roster of attire vendors pushed to bankruptcy by the virus. J Crew Team, JC Penney and Neiman Marcus each and every submitted for bankruptcy in Could. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Enhancing by Clarence Fernandez)