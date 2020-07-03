Lebanon’s IMF talks on hold, finance minister says By

© . FILE Picture: Lebanon’s Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni gestures as he speaks throughout an job interview with in Beirut
BEIRUT () – Lebanon’s talks with the IMF are on maintain pending the begin of financial reforms and settlement on the Lebanese aspect on a prevalent strategy for calculating losses, Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni informed al-Joumhuria newspaper on Friday.
In reviews verified to by formal resources, Wazni stated he would stay in get hold of with the IMF right up until the talks resumed.
