Learn How Antoni Porowski Makes a Summery Bruschetta & Why He’s Embracing Quarantine

The 36-calendar year-outdated ongoing, “Not to get all worldly, but I think curiosity is something that’s incredibly important, and if you’re intimidated by anything, like…this season I said something along the lines of, ‘We’re often intimidated by what we don’t know,’…and I think the same thing really does apply, whenever we’re dealing with everything that’s going on in the world right now.”

Antoni emphasised the worth of acting on your curiosity, and using the important methods to teach your self.

“When I look at Pride month last year, and we were out on the literal float, it was like a 10-hour production honoring the 50th year of Stonewall. Everyone was out hugging, loving each other and this year all of that sort of like came down to a halt,” Antoni informed E! Information. “And it’s been more about reading and listening to podcasts and educating ourselves.”

Due to the fact returning to New York Metropolis right after shelling out time in his hometown of Austin, Texas, Antoni claimed he is also tried to practice his foster canine, attended Black Life Make any difference protests, caught up with persons on Zoom and even decluttered his condominium.

He has not viewed the new time of Queer Eye in its entirety, but he did expose that he is most enthusiastic to see the episode with activist Tyreek Wanamaker.