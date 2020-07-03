Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out Amid Tristan Thompson Engagement Rumors

Khloe Kardashian is just as puzzled as everybody else about people current Tristan Thompson engagement rumors.

The Trying to keep Up With the Kardashians star, who shares daughter Real Thompson with her ex-beau, appears to be talking out about the connection speculation. Having to social media late Thursday night time, Khloe tweeted, “Wait… what? lol.”

“I just came online and I’m even confused lol,” the 36-yr-old star ongoing, seemingly addressing the romance rumors. “Basically my daily thoughts about 2020. But for real… wtf lol people just be talking.”

The Very good American co-founder also included, “Quarantine has us all likely [face with tongue out emojis].”

On Friday early morning, Khloe returned to social media to convey to her followers, “Great morning!!!! Start your day with a grateful mindset and everything else will fall into place!! Bless you.”

Speculation encompassing Khloe and Tristan’s connection standing went into overdrive adhering to the E! star’s current birthday bash, which the basketball star attended.