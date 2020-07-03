Khashoggi murder trial opens in Turkey without defendants in attendance

“The Saudi process was anything but justice. It was a travesty of justice in my opinion,” Agnès Callamard, a United Nations human legal rights professional who carried out a independent investigation into the killing, explained to reporters Friday soon after the listening to in Istanbul.

The Turkish trial, even with its quite a few limits, was nevertheless an “important judicial process,” she explained. “Here we have a space where the victims are heard in a way they have never been heard before. We have a space where witnesses are asked to speak under oath”

Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in Oct 2018, by a crew of Saudi governing administration brokers who had been despatched to Turkey from Riyadh, the Saudi money, to confront the journalist. At the of his loss of life, Khashoggi, who contributed columns to , was a distinguished critic of the crown prince, the kingdom’s working day-to-working day ruler.

Khashoggi went to the consulate to gather paperwork that would make it possible for him to remarry, and was killed even though his fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, waited for him outdoors.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s governing administration rapidly publicized specifics of the Saudi plot, sparking a rift with the kingdom’s management that has ongoing to the current. The CIA concluded with “medium to high confidence” that Mohammed experienced requested the killing, which the crown prince has denied. Saudi officers have portrayed the slaying as the perform of rogue operatives.

The Saudi community prosecutor declared in December that 5 suspects experienced been sentenced to loss of life in Khashoggi’s killing, soon after a trial that lasted practically a yr. The prosecutor did not establish the suspects.

In March, Turkish prosecutors indicted 20 folks on murder prices, such as two senior Saudi officers: Saud al-Qahtani, a near adviser to Mohammed, and Ahmed al-Assiri, a previous deputy head of Saudi intelligence. The two officers, who had been previously cleared of wrongdoing by the Saudi court docket, had been billed in Turkey with acquiring “instigated premeditated murder with monstrous intent.”

On Friday, the Saudi defendants had been represented by additional than a dozen court docket-appointed attorneys, who explained they experienced been not able to achieve their consumers.

Turkey’s trial could drop gentle on some of the quite a few unanswered inquiries in the scenario, such as the place of Khashoggi’s stays. The Saudi brokers dismembered his human body soon after killing the journalist, in accordance to Saudi and Turkish prosecutors.

Witnesses who testified in the listening to incorporated Turkish citizens who labored at the Saudi Consulate or the close by home of the Saudi consul normal, Mohammed al-Otaibi. Just one, Zeki Demir, a handyman, testified that he was requested to gentle a wooden-burning oven at the home. Investigators experienced previously speculated that Khashoggi’s stays may possibly have been disposed of in the oven.

A different personnel, Emrullah Oz, a driver, explained he and other workers had been explained to not to arrive to the home on Oct. two, the working day Khashoggi was killed, due to the fact the home was getting renovated.

Cengiz, who testified through the court docket listening to, referred to as the approach of pursuing her fiance’s killers “both spiritually and psychologically very tiring,” in temporary responses to reporters soon after the listening to.

“We will continue seeking justice not just in Turkey but everywhere we can,” she explained.