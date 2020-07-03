Kenya’s Kipsang banned for four years for anti-doping rules violations By

© . FILE Image: Berlin Marathon



() – Previous marathon planet document holder Wilson Kipsang of Kenya has been handed a four-yr ban for anti-doping rule violations that incorporated working with a phony image of a targeted traffic incident to justify 1 of four skipped wheareabouts appointments, the Athletics Integrity Device (AIU) mentioned on Friday.

Entire world Athletics mentioned Kipsang experienced four whereabouts failures amongst April 2018 and Could 2019. 3 this kind of failures within just 12 months prospects to an automated ban.

Kipsang mentioned he skipped a take a look at on Could 17, 2019 because of to a targeted traffic incident involving an overturned lorry and also furnished a image of the crash. Nevertheless, the picture was located to be from an incident recorded on Aug. 19, 2019.

“The World Athletics Disciplinary Tribunal has banned long-distance runner Wilson Kipsang of Kenya for four years with effect from Jan. 10, 2020 for whereabouts failures and tampering by providing false evidence and witness testimony,” the AIU mentioned in a assertion https://twitter.com/aiu_athletics/standing/1279037256221802497.

“The AIU considers that the evidence demonstrates overwhelmingly that the athlete was engaged in tampering or attempted tampering in breach of the IAAF rules,” it additional in its ruling.

“The athlete engaged in fraudulent and deceitful conduct by providing deliberately misleading and false information to the AIU in an attempt to obstruct and delay the investigation into his explanation and/or prevent normal procedures from occurring, namely the recording of a Missed Test against him.”

Kipsang, a bronze medallist at the 2012 Olympics, experienced been provisionally suspended in January for whereabouts failures and tampering by giving wrong proof.