Katy Keene Canceled at The CW After One Season

Katy Keene (Lucy Hale) is not going to be firing up that stitching device for Season two. The CW has formally canceled Katy Keene.

The Riverdale spin-off adopted wannabe manner designer Katy Keene as she tried out to make it in New York Town along with her aspiring artist close friends, such as Riverdale’s very own Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), who manufactured the bounce from the authentic collection. Katy Keene was established about 5 several years immediately after Riverdale‘s timeline, but a more youthful Katy did seem on Riverdale before this time when Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) returned to the metropolis for a school job interview. The cancellation variety of kills any hopes of much more crossovers, but here is hoping some of the solid can even now pop up in the murder funds of the earth.

Camille Hyde, Lucien Laviscount, Jonny Beauchamp, Julia Chan, Zane Holtz, and Katherine LaNasa also starred in Katy Keene, and the show’s roster of visitor stars included Bernadette Peters as an stylish con artist.

Riverdale manager Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa co-developed Katy Keene with Michael Grassi. They both equally served as government producers along with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics’ Jon Goldwater, and Siobhan Bachman.

Katy Keene Season one is at present streaming on HBO Max.

Julia Chan, Lucy Hale, Ashleigh Murray, Katy KeeneImage: Peter Kramer