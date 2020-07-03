Home Entertainment Kanye West ‘Horrible’ Quarantine Haircut Goes Viral – Twitter Calls It ‘Bowl...

Kanye West ‘Horrible’ Quarantine Haircut Goes Viral – Twitter Calls It ‘Bowl Cut’!!

Bradley Lamb
Kanye West has a new summertime hairdo, that he bought throughout the quarantine. And MTO Information has figured out that so considerably his followers seem to be to detest it.

Kanye was noticed rocking a tremendous limited “fade” when he bought back again from a relatives excursion with spouse Kim Kardashian to their Wyoming ranch.

The rapper-designer was photographed on July one sporting a contemporary new hairstyle, as properly as a blue encounter mask although exterior of the Van Nuys Airport, exactly where he hopped off a non-public jet. 

