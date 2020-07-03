Kansas suspends workouts after 12 football players test positive for COVID-19

As the destiny of the 2020 school football year looms amid the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, the Kansas Jayhawks are suspending voluntary workouts next a breakout on their football group.

Kansas’ athletic section declared Friday that it is suspending voluntary workouts for the football group indefinitely after 12 players analyzed positive for COVID-19.

In the assertion, the college claimed it will have to have each football participant and staff members member to self-quarantine for 14 times, next the CDC’s suggestions for all those in shut get in touch with with a human being carrying the virus.

“After the increase in positive COVID-19 tests within our football program, our medical team at Kansas Team Health has recommended discontinuing voluntary workouts immediately,” athletic director Jeff Extended claimed, by way of assertion. “Our priority remains to keep our student-athletes safe and healthy, especially during this pandemic, and will follow the recommendations of our medical professionals.”

The Jayhawks analyzed 164 of their college student-athletes and been given 16 positive final results, 12 of which arrived from the football software.

The NCAA lifted its moratorium on voluntary workouts throughout school campuses, starting on June one. Considering that the Division I Council created its ruling, additional than 100 overall situations of coronavirus have been described throughout significant packages.