Judge orders Bandimere Speedway to limit crowd size at Fourth of July race, fireworks show

A district courtroom choose in Jefferson County has purchased Bandimere Speedway to comply with COVID-19 community well being rules restricting the range of individuals who can be in the stands in the course of the race and fireworks show prepared for the Fourth of July.

The choose on Thursday granted Jefferson County Community Health’s ask for for a momentary restraining purchase demanding the Morrison racetrack to comply with condition community well being orders for outside gatherings, which limit crowd dimensions to 175 individuals, need 6 toes of social distancing in between attendees and bar food items provider.

“We are pleased with the result, but can’t comment further because it is still pending litigation,” Ashley Sever, a spokeswoman for the well being section, mentioned in an electronic mail Friday.

Bandimere is scheduled to host the Brakes Furthermore Jet Car or truck Nationals — which involves an night fireworks show, 1 of the number of in the metro location — on Saturday, in accordance to its web page.

Attempts by and other media to converse to Bandmere reps this 7 days have been unsuccessful. Information of the momentary restraining purchase was 1st documented Friday by the Canyon Courier.

Mark Johnson, govt director of Jefferson County Community Overall health, beforehand experienced despatched a letter to Bandimere alleging the keep track of experienced been admitting way too a lot of followers in violation of condition well being orders intended to gradual the unfold of the new coronavirus.

Johnson mentioned the racetrack has been marketing tickets for all seats in all rows at its gatherings, which would avoid any makes an attempt at social distancing. He observed that some of the ticket deals appear with buffet-model foods, also prohibited beneath the condition well being department’s policies above considerations diners will go alongside the virus.

The letter from Jeffco Community Overall health purchased keep track of officers to post a program to comply by five p.m. Wednesday. They unsuccessful to do that.

