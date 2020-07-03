Judge orders Bandimere Speedway to limit crowd size at Fourth of July race, fireworks show

Matilda Coleman
A district courtroom choose in Jefferson County has purchased Bandimere Speedway to comply with COVID-19 community well being rules restricting the range of individuals who can be in the stands in the course of the race and fireworks show prepared for the Fourth of July.

The choose on Thursday granted Jefferson County Community Health’s ask for for a momentary restraining purchase demanding the Morrison racetrack to comply with condition community well being orders for outside gatherings, which limit crowd dimensions to 175 individuals, need 6 toes of social distancing in between attendees and bar food items provider.

“We are pleased with the result, but can’t comment further because it is still pending litigation,” Ashley Sever, a spokeswoman for the well being section, mentioned in an electronic mail Friday.

Bandimere is scheduled to host the Brakes Furthermore Jet Car or truck Nationals — which involves an night fireworks show, 1 of the number of in the metro location — on Saturday, in accordance to its web page.

Attempts by and other media to converse to Bandmere reps this 7 days have been unsuccessful. Information of the momentary restraining purchase was 1st documented Friday by the Canyon Courier.

