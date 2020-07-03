Jimmy Kimmel Live Guest Hosts: Anthony Anderson, Billy Eichner Fill In

Connected Tales

Jimmy Kimmel Live has declared the initially two visitor hosts who will fill in for Jimmy Kimmel through his formerly declared summer months getaway.

Kicking factors off the 7 days of July six will be black-ish star Anthony Anderson. Attendees will consist of Anderson’s Television set spouse Tracee Ellis Ross and Washington D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser (on Monday), and comic D.L. Hughley and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace (on Tuesday).

The next two evenings will be hosted by American Horror Tale vet Billy Eichner, who is established to welcome Amy Schumer and South Carolina Senate hopeful Jaime Harrison (on Wednesday), and Pose‘s Billy Porter and musical visitor Kim Petras (on Thursday).

Added visitor hosts will be declared at a later on day.

All set for much more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* CBS All Obtain has produced The Great Battle‘s Season 4 premiere — which imagined an alternate reality where Hillary Clinton was elected president — available for free on YouTube as part of the series’ Emmy marketing campaign. 9 more episodes are also cost-free (on CBS.com, CBS cell applications, Primary Movie Channels and the Apple Television set application) via Wednesday, July 15.

* CBS has requested 4 more installments of The Best #AtHome Films, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer (The Community). The new, 1-hour episodes will air every Friday, starting July 24 (at eight/7c).

* HBO Max has introduced a trailer for the new Seth Rogen film An American Pickle (releasing Thursday, Aug. six), which characteristics the comic in a twin part:

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=JBC0pTh6GDM

Which of today’s TVLine Products pique your curiosity?