Jimmie Johnson tests positive for coronavirus; will sit out NASCAR race at Indianapolis

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson has examined positive for the coronavirus, for each Hendrick Motorsports

Johnson will become the very first NASCAR driver to take a look at positive for the coronavirus.

“My first priority is the health and safety of my loved ones and my teammates,” said Johnson for each launch (through NASCAR). “I’ve in no way skipped a race in my Cup occupation, but I know it is heading to be quite really hard to enjoy from the sidelines when I’m intended to be out there competing.

“Even though this predicament is very disappointing, I’m heading to arrive again completely ready to get races and set ourselves in playoff rivalry.”

Johnson was examined immediately after obtaining that his spouse, Chandra, examined positive immediately after going through allergy-like signs. Johnson experienced not knowledgeable signs himself.

Justin Allgaier will generate the No. 48 Chevy on Sunday’s Massive Equipment Hand Sanitizer 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

NASCAR has arrive again with traveling shades as a single of the United States’ very first significant qualified leagues to return amidst the coronavirus pandemic, but Johnson is the very first significant title to take a look at positive through the pandemic. With no spectators at occasions and motorists observing COVID-19 protocols, NASCAR was praised for its broadcasts and dealing with of the virus.

NASCAR is the most up-to-date activity to subject a positive take a look at for a single of its athletes, with NFL, NBA and MLB gamers all acquiring examined positive for the virus in modern months. A single member of Johnson’s workforce is also self-quarantining immediately after staying in near make contact with with Johnson.

Johnson is winless in 2020 and at present sits 12th in the standings.