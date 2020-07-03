Jimmie Johnson tests positive for coronavirus, will miss Brickyard 400

Hendrick Motorsports declared Friday that Jimmie Johnson has examined positive for the coronavirus.
The 44-12 months-aged is the 1st NASCAR driver publicly identified to have the coronavirus, and he will miss Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Johnson will be changed by Justin Allgaier.
Johnson, a 7-time winner, was asymptomatic and took a coronavirus exam soon after his spouse Chandra experienced examined positive for the virus. He is under no circumstances skipped a race during his Cup Collection occupation.
“My first priority is the health and safety of my loved ones and my teammates,” Johnson claimed in a assertion. “I’ve never missed a race in my Cup career, but I know it’s going to be very hard to watch from the sidelines when I’m supposed to be out there competing. Although this situation is extremely disappointing, I’m going to come back ready to win races and put ourselves in playoff contention.”
In get to return to the monitor, Johnson ought to be symptom-totally free, cleared by a medical professional and exam damaging for the virus 2 times in tests that are at minimum 24 hrs aside.
Johnson has received 4 Brickyard 400s in 18 begins at Indianapolis but has not received it given that 2012. He however is suitable for the playoffs, and NASCAR has granted him a waiver to miss races since of the virus.
This is Johnson’s remaining whole-time year in NASCAR, and he is tied with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the most Cup Collection championships. He is received 83 races in 666 Cup Collection begins.
