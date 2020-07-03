Jimmie Johnson tests positive for coronavirus, will miss Brickyard 400

“My first priority is the health and safety of my loved ones and my teammates,” Johnson claimed in a assertion. “I’ve never missed a race in my Cup career, but I know it’s going to be very hard to watch from the sidelines when I’m supposed to be out there competing. Although this situation is extremely disappointing, I’m going to come back ready to win races and put ourselves in playoff contention.”

In get to return to the monitor, Johnson ought to be symptom-totally free, cleared by a medical professional and exam damaging for the virus 2 times in tests that are at minimum 24 hrs aside.

Johnson has received 4 Brickyard 400s in 18 begins at Indianapolis but has not received it given that 2012. He however is suitable for the playoffs, and NASCAR has granted him a waiver to miss races since of the virus.