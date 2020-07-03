Jimmie Johnson becomes first NASCAR driver to contract COVID-19 By





() – 7-time Cup Collection winner Jimmie Johnson has turn out to be the first NASCAR driver to take a look at constructive for COVID-19 and will skip this weekend’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports explained on Friday.

Johnson, who will not return to opposition right up until becoming cleared by a health practitioner, has not skilled COVID-19 signs and symptoms and was examined on understanding previously on Friday that his spouse experienced examined constructive immediately after possessing allergy-like signs and symptoms.

“My first priority is the health and safety of my loved ones and my teammates,” Johnson explained in a information launch issued by Hendrick Motorsports.

“I have under no circumstances skipped a race in my Cup occupation, but I know it really is heading to be really tough to enjoy from the sidelines when I am intended to be out there competing.

“While this circumstance is very disappointing, I am heading to appear again completely ready to gain races and set ourselves in playoff rivalry.”

In purchase to return to racing, NASCAR explained Johnson should be symptom totally free and have two detrimental COVID-19 take a look at final results, at the very least 24 several hours aside, and also be cleared by his health practitioner.

The 44-yr-previous Johnson, a 4-occasions winner of the Brickyard 400, was thanks to start out the race in the 2nd row in fourth situation.

Hendrick Motorsports explained Justin Allgaier will travel the No. 48 Chevrolet on Sunday as Johnson’s substitution.