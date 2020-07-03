JBS plant in Brazil allowed to reopen again after COVID-19 outbreak

SAO PAULO — Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA has been allowed to reopen its hen plant in the southern city of Passo Fundo after an outbreak of the novel coronavirus among the its workers, the organization instructed on Friday.

“JBS confirms the resumption of activities in Passo Fundo,” the organization claimed.

In accordance to court docket files witnessed by , choose Vania Maria Cunha Mattos comprehended that halting functions until finally an enchantment is dominated could damage financial actions.

“(It would) disrupt the entire production chain, with unequivocal damage not only to jobs – direct and indirect – but also to tax collection and leave the population in general short of supplies,” the court docket doc claimed.

Her choice arrives after an appeals court docket in Rio Grande do Sul point out overturned a reduced labor court docket ruling letting JBS to reopen the Passo Fundo hen plant on Might 21 after an first closure on April 24 activated by an outbreak of COVID-19. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves and Ana Mano Creating by Gabriela Mello Modifying by Chris Reese)