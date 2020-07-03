JBS plant in Brazil allowed to reopen again after COVID-19 outbreak

SAO PAULO — Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA has been allowed to reopen its rooster plant in the southern city of Passo Fundo after an outbreak of the novel coronavirus amid its staff members, the business instructed on Friday.

“JBS confirms the resumption of activities in Passo Fundo,” the business claimed.

In accordance to courtroom paperwork observed by , decide Vania Maria Cunha Mattos comprehended that halting functions till an charm is dominated could harm financial functions.

“(It would) disrupt the entire production chain, with unequivocal damage not only to jobs – direct and indirect – but also to tax collection and leave the population in general short of supplies,” the courtroom doc claimed.

Her selection will come after an appeals courtroom in Rio Grande do Sul point out overturned a reduced labor courtroom ruling enabling JBS to reopen the Passo Fundo rooster plant on Might 21 after an first closure on April 24 activated by an outbreak of COVID-19. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves and Ana Mano Composing by Gabriela Mello Modifying by Chris Reese)