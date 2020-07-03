Jaylen Brown recalls Kevin Garnett’s expletive-filled motivational voicemails

Jaylen Brown may be on his way to turning into an NBA star. If so, Kevin Garnett can consider some of the credit score.

In an visual appeal on an ESPN movie with Ros Gold-Onwude, Brown discovered Garnett still left a voicemail for him when he was a rookie in Boston in 2017. The previous Celtics large male, who was out of the league at this place, noticed Brown searching down at 1 place in the period. Garnett did not mince terms when it arrived to his impression on Brown’s entire body language.

“I was at the conclude of the bench with my head down, and he despatched a voice information by way of my energy mentor about the cell phone like, ‘You much better select your [expletive] head up,’ ” Brown stated with a smile. “He was cursing me out. He was like, ‘You’ve acquired to have on your own a specific way.’ So he explained to me to select my head up and resolve my entire body language, proper the [expletive] now.”

Brown stated Garnett has dealt with the Celtics with some solid language on numerous instances in the earlier, like when they have been trailing the Bulls, two-, in the 1st spherical of the 2017 NBA playoffs, a when the Celtics have been mourning the demise of Isaiah Thomas’s sister in a automobile incident prior to Match one.

Brown stated Garnett’s speech on that celebration was in all probability “the most OG message you will ever hear in your entire life.”

“I remember him saying, ‘There’s two ways you can go. Either you can go backward or go forward. I feel everybody’s emotions. Channel it out there and hit them in the mouth.’”

Brown stated Garnett’s terms of knowledge have been inspiring.

“[He’s] someone I’m chasing below in Boston, he was the past human being to gain a championship,” he stated. “That’s something I would like to do while I’m here with the Celtics. I’m definitely inspired by Kevin Garnett. I think we’re totally two different people, we play two different positions, but I would like to model my approach after his, and hopefully we will down the road be looked at as similar.”