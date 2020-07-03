Jay Cutler Shows Ex Kristin Cavallari Major Support 2 Months After Their Split

Who claims you cannot be close friends with your ex?

Yesterday, previous Bears quarterback Jay Cutler uploaded a sweet Instagram Tale showcasing Kristin Cavallari‘s forthcoming cookbook, Real Comfort and ease, proving that the two are remaining supportive of one particular a different even even though aside.

“Taste tested and approved,” he captioned the screenshot from Cavallari’s Instagram Tale selling the e-book, which is entire of 100 gluten and refined sugar-totally free recipes and is established to occur out on September 29.

The sweet gesture arrives just in excess of two months immediately after the duo’s surprising announcement in late April that they had been receiving divorced.

While at first the couple’s break up was reportedly rocky—Cavallari was claimed to be “blindsided” by the divorce and they in the beginning butted heads in excess of their residing arrangements—the two have now been functioning with each other for a much more amicable break up, these kinds of as coming to a short term little one assist settlement for their a few young children, Camden Jack Cutler, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler and Saylor James Cutler.