Japan’s GPIF posts record quarterly loss of $165 billion as virus hits stocks By

TOKYO () – Japan’s Govt Pension Expense Fund (GPIF), the world’s greatest pension fund, on Friday claimed a record quarterly loss of 17.71 trillion yen ($164.74 billion) in January-March immediately after international inventory marketplaces plunged in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GPIF posted a adverse return of 10.71% on its total property in the course of the a few months, in contrast with a four.61% obtain in the past quarter, it mentioned in a assertion.

The mammoth-sizing fund, which managed 150.six trillion yen of property by conclude-March, is carefully viewed by international fiscal marketplaces.

The quarterly loss, the largest given that GPIF commenced taking care of its property on the industry in 2001, poses a likely problem to the new president Masataka Miyazono who took the helm in April as industry uncertainity looms.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei regular () fell 18% in the course of the quarter, even though the Dow Jones Industrial Regular () dropped 24%.

The GPIF in April elevated its allocation goal for overseas bonds to 25% from 15% and decreased domestic bonds allocation to 25% from 35%. Its portfolio is evenly break up at 25% each and every throughout domestic and overseas stocks and domestic and overseas bonds.

The fund experienced 23.87% of its portfolio in Japanese bonds as of conclude-March, in contrast with 36.15% in September 2016 when the Financial institution of Japan released its plan of pinning 10-yr federal government bond yields all around %. Its overseas bond holdings accounted for 23.42% of its portfolio.

The fund allotted 22.87% to domestic stocks and 23.nine% to overseas stocks.

