Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday mourn Saroj Khan’s demise



Famous choreographer Saroj Khan handed absent this early morning because of to cardiac arrest. A number of stars poured in their condolences when the information broke out. Aside from Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Govinda and a lot of additional, the youthful whole lot who have began functioning in the sector only a pair of several years back again also despatched in their heartfelt condolences. Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday posted their feelings about late Saroj Khan on social media.

Test out the posts of the youthful actresses right here.