Home Entertainment Jada Pinkett Smith: I’m Bringing Myself To The Red Table Talk!!

Jada Pinkett Smith: I’m Bringing Myself To The Red Table Talk!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Jada Pinkett Smith has been a incredibly hot subject matter this 7 days immediately after singer August Alsina claimed that the pair experienced a key connection for several years with authorization from partner, Will Smith.

“There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table,” Jada tweeted on Thursday.

RELATED ARTICLES

©