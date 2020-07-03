Jacque Vaughn likely to remain Nets head coach next season?

Due to the fact the Brooklyn Nets parted strategies with head coach Kenny Atkinson, quite a few have puzzled who the workforce will come across to substitute him for next year. But in accordance to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, you really don’t have to research extremely considerably to come across the favored for the situation, as existing coach Jacque Vaughn seems to be the favored to forever consider more than the career.

“People sometimes are treating Jacque Vaughn like he was named the interim coach when Kenny Atkinson and the Nets split up,” Woj explained. “But he’s not. He’s the head coach. They didn’t make him interim coach. And while I think the Nets are considering the possibility of a search, I would still give Jacque Vaughn, I would take Jacque Vaughn against the field right now to keep that job.”

It can be an viewpoint that was echoed by The Athletic‘s Shams Charania, who thinks that Orlando will be a great possibility for Vaughn to solidify his situation. There undoubtedly are not championship anticipations, as the Nets will be heading to Orlando with no Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, and potentially Spencer Dinwiddie. But if Vaughn can place with each other a respectable displaying, he may well formally safe the title of head coach.