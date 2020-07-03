Is Facebook losing the boycott battle?

As an marketing boycott of Facebook carries on to improve, Mark Zuckerberg exhibits no signal of backing down.

The marketing campaign, involving some of the world’s most significant businesses, phone calls on Facebook to do additional about despise speech and misinformation.

Facebook manager Mr Zuckerberg claims he thinks the models will be back again “soon enough” and that Facebook’s guidelines would not transform. It truly is a tale that cuts to the coronary heart of how the online interacts with democracy, independence of speech, organization and how we determine truth of the matter and despise.

In the most current of his weekly stories, this is Ros Atkins on Facebook and the boycott.