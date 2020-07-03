India’s wealthiest man sets sights on Zoom with JioMeet

Reliance Jio Platforms has introduced its video clip conferencing system, dubbed JioMeet (by way of ). The provider requires goal squarely at Zoom, and it has a comparable interface with a grid-primarily based structure for phone calls. But the largest differentiator is that as opposed to Zoom or Google Satisfy, JioMeet does not have a time restrict for video clip phone calls. End users will be equipped to make phone calls for up to 24 hrs on the system if they desire to do so, and the provider by itself is cost-free to use. There is no paid out selection at this time.
By distinction, Zoom phone calls are confined to 40 minutes for cost-free end users, and Google Satisfy has a 60-moment restrict for its cost-free end users. By presenting no time restrict, JioMeet is placing by itself up as a feasible different to these two companies. The system by itself is run by WebRTC — comparable to Google Satisfy — and end users can insert up to 100 contributors to a contact.
The top quality goes up to 720p, and JioMeet gives password-safeguarded conferences, agenda conferences in progress, display screen sharing choices, multi-product login, and collaboration resources. In brief, JioMeet is a sturdy different to Zoom and Google Satisfy. As for safety, notes that JioMeet is encrypted, but it won’t glance like the system gives finish-to-finish encryption. The provider by itself just isn’t confined to India, and it labored good when I employed it with a VPN that was related to the U.S.
JioMeet is offered on the net, you can obtain it from the Perform Retailer and Application Retailer, and there are committed clientele for Home windows and macOS. There is certainly also an Outlook plugin if you want to combine the provider into Microsoft’s e-mail customer. Intrigued in attempting out JioMeet? Head in this article to get started off.
