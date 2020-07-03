India’s wealthiest man sets sights on Zoom with JioMeet

Reliance Jio Platforms has introduced its video clip conferencing system, dubbed JioMeet (by way of ). The provider requires goal squarely at Zoom, and it has a comparable interface with a grid-primarily based structure for phone calls. But the largest differentiator is that as opposed to Zoom or Google Satisfy, JioMeet does not have a time restrict for video clip phone calls. End users will be equipped to make phone calls for up to 24 hrs on the system if they desire to do so, and the provider by itself is cost-free to use. There is no paid out selection at this time.

By distinction, Zoom phone calls are confined to 40 minutes for cost-free end users, and Google Satisfy has a 60-moment restrict for its cost-free end users. By presenting no time restrict, JioMeet is placing by itself up as a feasible different to these two companies. The system by itself is run by WebRTC — comparable to Google Satisfy — and end users can insert up to 100 contributors to a contact.