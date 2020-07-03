‘I Thought I Would Die’: Inside Myanmar’s Risky Pursuit of Jade

MANDALAY, Myanmar — An ominous rumbling was the only warning the younger jade miner experienced that some thing was incorrect.

Within just seconds he was working, but just before he could acquire even a couple of actions he was swept absent by a big wave of mud and h2o. Tumbling underwater, he managed to achieve the surface area, swimming for fifty percent an hour just before discovering land.

“I thought I would die,” stated the miner, Ko Aung Kyaw Htay, 23, on Friday, a working day immediately after the catastrophe at Wai Khar mine in northern Myanmar still left an approximated 200 persons useless. “I still can’t believe I escaped. I have no idea what happened to the other people working around me. I guess they all died.”