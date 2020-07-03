How to watch Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest: Stream the live event from anywhere

The 2020 Fourth of July Worldwide Hot Dog-Eating Contest could not be in entrance of a live viewers this calendar year, but that isn’t going to depart you with no a way to watch. As with earlier yrs, ESPN will be airing the opposition live from Coney Island in New York, marking the 17th consecutive calendar year the channel has aired this event. Hosted by Nathan’s Famous, the opposition will kick off with the women’s competiton adopted by the men’s, with ESPN commentator Mike Golic Jr. performing the engage in-by-engage in and Significant League Eating’s Richard Shea proving an in-depth investigation for the duration of the demonstrate. Joey Chestnut will be competing for his document 13th title that afternoon in opposition to 5 some others, even though Miki Sudo will be competing for her seventh title in the women’s opposition. For the 1st time in background, supported by DraftKings, the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest is open up for authorized betting in a few states: New Jersey, New Hampshire, and Colorado.

Nathan's Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest: When & exactly where While the opposition will be using spot at an undisclosed site on Coney Island this calendar year fairly than its common location, we know particularly when and exactly where you can watch the contest. ESPN will air the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest live on Saturday, July four starting at midday ET. The women's contest will air 1st adopted by the men's contest. If you miss out on the live broadcast of the opposition, the contest will air all over again later on the identical working day on ESPN2 at four p.m. and eight p.m. ET and on ESPNNews at two p.m. and nine p.m. ET. It can also be viewed on Sunday, July five on ESPNNews at 12 a.m. and two p.m. ET and on ESPN2 at 11 p.m. ET.