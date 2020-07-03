Hong Kong, U.K. Domestic Violence, Jeffrey Epstein: Your Friday Briefing

That might transform with a new countrywide stability legislation that lets China to brazenly station stability officers in Hong Kong to subdue opposition. And it will work past the scrutiny of community rules and courts.

The open up still untouchable mother nature of these forces indicators a drastic change for a territory that has prided alone on its rule of legislation, writes our correspondent.

Quotable: “We used to think of ‘secret police’ as something abstract,” claimed Nathan Regulation, a outstanding Hong Kong protest chief who later on claimed he experienced fled the metropolis. “Now it is a very real fear.”

Specifics: Chinese brokers in Hong Kong, who the moment operated covertly, can now look into instances, accumulate intelligence and aid implement principles throughout educational institutions, information shops and social businesses.

U.K. asylum: Britain has granted the position to Simon Cheng, a previous worker of the British Consulate in Hong Kong who claimed he was tortured by the authorities in mainland China in the course of the protests previous calendar year.