Here's what's coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in July 2020

Isaac Novak
Just about every thirty day period, Amazon provides new motion pictures and exhibits to its Prime Video Canada streaming provider.

Here’s what is hitting Prime Video Canada in July:

July 1st

  • American Horror Tale (Seasons one-two)
  • Glee (Seasons one-six)
  • Homeland (Seasons two-six)
  • Neighbors
  • Pitch Great
  • Playmobil: The Motion picture

July 2nd

  • Charlie’s Angels (2019)
  • Jumanji: The Subsequent Stage

July third

July seventh

  • The X-Documents (Seasons one-11)

July ninth

  • Breathe (Period two)
  • Queen &amp Trim

July 10th

  • Breathe: Into the Shadows (Period two)

July 15th

  • Bob’s Burgers (Seasons one-eight)
  • New Lady (Seasons one-seven)
  • Sons of Anarchy (Seasons one-seven)

July 16th

  • Peppa Pig: Pageant of Enjoyable
  • Terminator: Darkish Destiny

July 17th

  • El Candidato (Period one)
  • Theatre: A Enjoy Tale

July 23rd

  • Escape from Pretoria
  • Terrifying Tales to Inform in the Darkish

July 24th

  • Jim Gaffigan: Pale Vacationer (Period one)

July 30th

Amazon Prime Video is incorporated at no further expense in an Amazon Prime membership, which expenditures $seven.99 CAD/thirty day period or $79/yr.

Locate out what arrived to Prime Video Canada in June in this article.

Impression credit score: Fox

