Friday will see temperatures fall in the Boston area.

Forecasters expect a primarily cloudy working day with beneath-regular temperatures. It will in fact get cooler as the working day progresses. Early morning highs in the 70s will fall into the 60s for the duration of the afternoon. There will be a slight likelihood for scattered showers, but quite a few places ought to continue being dry.

July Fourth appears awesome and dry.

