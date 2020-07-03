Google to host Android 11 Reddit AMA for developers on July 9

Google has declared programs to keep an ‘AskMeAnything’ (AMA) on the Android Builders Reddit (r/androiddev) upcoming 7 days to remedy inquiries about Android 11.
The Android engineering workforce programs to host the AMA on July ninth and will begin answering inquiries at 3pm EST/12pm PST. The AMA will final an hour and 20 minutes.
More, the workforce inspired Redditors to post inquiries in advance of time.
The AMA will be element of Google’s ‘#11WeeksOfAndroid,’ the company’s pseudo-substitution for the cancelled I/O convention this calendar year. It will be the initially of numerous AMAs operate by Google and will concentrate on Android 11 Compatibility. The upcoming AMAs will concentrate on Android Developer Instruments and the Android UI.
Google suggests the AMA will incorporate the next members:
- Chet Haase – Android cheif advocate, developer relations
- Dianne Hackborn – Supervisor of the Android framework workforce (Sources, Window Supervisor, Action Supervisor, Multi-consumer, Printing, Accessibility, etcetera.)
- Jacob Lehrbaum – Director, android developer relations
- Romain Man – Supervisor of the Android Toolkit/Jetpack workforce
- Stephanie Cuthbertson – Senior director of solution administration, Android
- Yigit Boyar – TLM on architecture parts +recyclerView, +information binding
- Adam Powell – TLM on UI toolkit/framework sights, compose
- Ian Lake – Software package engineer, Jetpack (Fragments, action, navigation, architecture parts)
Of training course, the AMA is strictly for inquiring complex inquiries about Android 11, which implies there most likely will not be a great deal there for the common consumer. That explained, it could be intriguing for everybody, developer or not, to get obtain to and perception from some of the solutions shared in the AMA.
It stays to be viewed, but if the AMA and on-line-only fashion of Google’s Android 11 periods perform nicely, it may well make a lot more feeling for the firm to maintain carrying out items this way as a substitute of via a massive convention like Google I/O. That is not to say Google will quit carrying out I/O — as a substitute, the convention could glance a great deal unique in a publish-COVID-19 entire world.
Resource: Reddit