Giveaway: Win a Trio Wireless Charging Pad From Satechi

For this week’s giveaway, we have teamed up with Satechi to present viewers a probability to gain a Trio Wireless Charging Pad that can wirelessly cost the Apple iphone, Apple View, and AirPods all at when.

Priced at $119, the Trio Wireless Charging Pad has a easy rectangular style and design that appears clean up and arranged on a desk, counter, or desk leading. There is a slight wedge seem to the charger, together with a few LEDs that provide as charging indicators for your units.

There is an upright pop-out ‌Apple Watch‌ charging puck that can cost the ‌Apple Watch‌ in Nightstand Manner, an indentation developed to healthy the ‌AirPods‌ or AirPods Professional and a location for the ‌iPhone‌ denoted by a elevated rubber circle that aids maintain it secured in area whilst charging.



The cutouts for the ‌AirPods‌ and the rubber circle for the ‌iPhone‌ are valuable approaches to make certain your units get set in the precise suitable location for charging, so you can find no fussing with striving to discover the appropriate posture.



Due to the fact the ‌Apple Watch‌ charging puck folds down, the Trio is best for vacation due to the fact it can be tucked into a bag or a purse together with your other Apple extras.



The Trio Wireless Charging Pad can cost an ‌iPhone‌ at seven.5W, the greatest charging velocity that Apple’s iPhones assistance for wi-fi charging. The ‌Apple Watch‌ prices at two.5W, whilst the ‌AirPods‌ with Wireless Charging Situation or ‌AirPods Pro‌ prices at 5W.



Satechi is a dependable identify when it will come to ‌iPhone‌ extras, and the Trio functions international item detection and in excess of temperature defense to maintain you and your units risk-free. It will routinely shut off electric power if you can find an unfamiliar item on the charger or if there are warmth difficulties.

Satechi ships the Trio Wireless Charging Pad with a USB-C 24W electric power adapter that will come with U.S., British isles, and EU plug selections, an additional purpose why it is best for use equally at residence and when you happen to be touring.



We have 4 of the Trio Wireless Charging Pads to give absent to viewers. To enter to gain our ‌giveaway‌, use the Gleam.io widget underneath and enter an e-mail tackle. Electronic mail addresses will be utilised exclusively for get hold of needs to access the winners and ship the prizes. You can receive further entries by subscribing to our weekly publication, subscribing to our YouTube channel, subsequent us on Twitter, subsequent us on Instagram, or browsing the Fb webpage.

Because of to the complexities of worldwide regulations pertaining to giveaways, only U.S. citizens who are 18 a long time or more mature and Canadian citizens (excluding Quebec) who have achieved the age of the greater part in their province or territory are qualified to enter. To present comments or get additional data on the ‌giveaway‌ constraints, remember to refer to our Web site Opinions area, as that is the place dialogue of the principles will be redirected.

Satechi Trio



The contest will operate from right now (July three) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time via 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on July 10. The winners will be selected randomly on July 10 and will be contacted by e-mail. The winners will have 48 hrs to reply and supply a shipping and delivery tackle ahead of new winners are selected.