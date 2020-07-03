Germany fears erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy, Merkel says

BERLIN — Germany fears that Hong Kong’s autonomy is staying “eroded” and Berlin will elevate concerns these as human legal rights with China throughout its presidency of the EU that commenced this thirty day period, Chancellor Angela Merkel stated on Friday.

“Based on an open dialog, we also speak about the rule of law and human rights, as well as the future of Hong Kong where we are concerned that the important principle of ‘one country, two systems’ is being eroded,” Merkel stated.

She spoke to the Bundesrat higher property of parliament, outlining priorities for Germany’s 50 %-yr EU presidency, throughout which it aims to make a trade offer with China a precedence.

“In order to have successful relations with China and to represent our European interests effectively, Europe must speak decisively with one voice,” Merkel stated.

“Only together the 27 EU member countries have enough weight to achieve ambitious deals with China.”

The EU is experiencing force from legal rights teams and activists not to place its financial pursuits initial, soon after China unveiled a nationwide stability legislation for Hong Kong this 7 days, which Western nations say threaten freedoms liked by the town considering that it was returned from British rule to China in 1997.

The bloc is keen to make development on an EU-China financial commitment offer soon after 6 yrs of talks. It desires to see motion in places these as autos, biotech and micro-electronics, and see Beijing restrict subsidies for condition-operate organizations.

The president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China stated very last thirty day period he doubted a offer would be concluded this yr, voicing fears China was drifting towards isolation.