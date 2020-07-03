Former ‘RHOA’ Star Phaedra Parks: It Was An Honor To Direct Rayshard Brooks’ Funeral

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Former star of True Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks has said that it was an honor to immediate Rayshard Brooks’ funeral.

Phaedra is a certified funeral director and mortician and was questioned by the Brooks relatives to immediate the funeral for Brooks, 27, who was fatally shot by Atlanta law enforcement on June 12.

“It was an honor to serve the family, to help them at that very hard moment,” she instructed Webpage 6.

