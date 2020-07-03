Former ‘RHOA’ Star Phaedra Parks: It Was An Honor To Direct Rayshard Brooks’ Funeral

Former star of True Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks has said that it was an honor to immediate Rayshard Brooks’ funeral.

Phaedra is a certified funeral director and mortician and was questioned by the Brooks relatives to immediate the funeral for Brooks, 27, who was fatally shot by Atlanta law enforcement on June 12.

“It was an honor to serve the family, to help them at that very hard moment,” she instructed Webpage 6.

“They have four children,” she ongoing. “I’m a mother of two beautiful African American boys and I can only imagine having to bury a spouse and knowing you’ve got these beautiful children and you have this expectation of raising in a two-parent household.”

Phaedra presently stars on We TV’s Relationship Bootcamp: Hip Hop Version along with her actor boyfriend, Medina Islam.

“It gave us both a lot of insight and knowledge on what marriage would look like for us,” she claimed of her time on the demonstrate. “I don’t want to give the show away, but it was definitely extremely helpful. We came out knowing we had both grown individually and as a couple.”