Former Browns first-round pick David Njoku demands trade

The No. 29 all round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the six-foot-four Njoku has not automatically lived up to anticipations in Cleveland. He’s now heading to tumble additional on the team’s depth chart this coming year.

New Browns head mentor Kevin Stefanski has no created-in romantic relationship with the limited conclusion. For his element, Njoku skipped all but 5 game titles to injuries this previous year.

It may possibly be finest for both equally sides to give the limited conclusion a alter of landscapes. Nonetheless only 23 several years previous, Njoku caught 56 passes for 639 yards with 4 touchdowns again in 2018. He appeared primed for stardom soon after obtaining a huge relationship with then-rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield.

There is a darn fantastic opportunity that the Miami (FL) solution could prosper in a diverse circumstance. At the quite the very least, many groups will be fascinated in Njoku.

Cleveland is most likely not wanting at a lot a lot more than a mid-spherical pick for Njoku. We’re late in the offseason approach. Rosters are previously very a lot established. Except the Browns can locate a way to include a veteran, a fourth-spherical pick would seem to be the ceiling for any trade.