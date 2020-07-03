Fleetwood 1 – 4 Wycombe

Wycombe took a large action in the direction of achieving the League Just one engage in-off ultimate as they defeat Fleetwood 4-1 in a madcap come upon at Highbury on Friday evening.

Nnamdi Ofoborh’s generate established Gareth Ainsworth’s gentlemen on their way (two) but Ched Evans levelled from the penalty place (4), just before Alex Cairns took Joe Jacobson’s corner above the line to restore the visitors’ guide (six).

Fleetwood ended up minimized to 10 gentlemen when Lewie Coyle was despatched off soon after 33 minutes and they fell even further powering many thanks to objectives from David Wheeler (45+three) and Alex Samuel (57).

The hosts’ depressing night was compounded when substitute Paddy Madden was dismissed soon after just 18 minutes on the pitch, next furious protests when he was denied a penalty late on.

How the Chairboys cruised in Lancashire

Soon after a tepid affair in the before engage in-off semi-ultimate attract amongst Portsmouth and Oxford, there was an urge for food for some regular drama and it arrived practically quickly when Ofoborh thundered the opener soon after Matt Bloomfield’s sq. ball to the edge of the place.

Wycombe gamers rejoice David Wheeler’s purpose which place them three-1 up



Just seconds later on, Evans tucked residence a contentiously awarded penalty soon after a foul on Lewis Gibson but parity did not previous extended, with a trademark Jacobson corner catching out Cairns, who was credited with having the ball above his individual purpose-line.

The sport unsuccessful to settle and ongoing at a rapidly and furious tempo. Just soon after the 50 %-hour mark Coyle was dismissed for a reckless lunge on Jacobson, but Cairns redeemed himself by maintaining out the subsequent penalty with a powerful arm and then recovering effectively to deny Wheeler.

Wheeler acquired in on the act with a initially-time volley in initially 50 % stoppage-time and soon soon after the restart, Samuel place the end result over and above question when he took benefit of a skipped punch from Cairns to acrobatically hearth residence a fourth.

Nnamdi Ofoborh opened the scoring inside of the initially 120 seconds of the match in Lancashire



With 6 minutes to engage in, Madden was pulled again by Darius Charles inside of the place, but when referee Tony Harrington booked him for diving as a substitute, he appeared to immediate his verbal protests in the direction of the officers, earning a 2nd reserving in fast succession to spherical off a really extraordinary night.

What is following?

The 2nd leg at Adams Park will be stay on Soccer on Monday, July six from seven.15pm. Kick-off is at seven.30pm.