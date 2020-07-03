Five-star recruit Makur Maker commits to Howard: ‘I need to make the HBCU movement real’

Makur Maker declared Friday early morning that he has dedicated to taking part in university basketball at Howard in the hopes of pushing much more best recruits to show up at HBCUs (traditionally black schools and universities).

The 5-star middle out of Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) selected Howard more than UCLA, Kentucky and Memphis. Maker is the maximum-rated prospect (No. 16) to dedicate to an HBCU since the generation of ESPN’s recruiting databases in 2007.

“I was the 1st to announce my go to to Howard & other [sic] started to aspiration ‘what if,'” Maker wrote on Twitter. “I need to make the HBCU movement real so that others will follow. I hope I inspire guys like Mikey Williams to join me on this journey. I am committing to Howard U & coach Kenny Blakeney.”

Williams, one of the best potential clients in the Course of 2023, is also thinking about HBCUs. He acknowledged Maker’s final decision Friday on Twitter, declaring “We will make a change!!! Thank you bro!!”

Maker declared for the 2020 NBA Draft again in April but said he would be maintaining his selections open up as the basketball landscape altered amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I was planning on getting some workouts with some teams; I still do not know how that is going to go,” Maker explained to 247Sports’ Evan Daniels. “But with [the coronavirus] every thing has altered everyone’s programs. I was hoping to arrive to Hoop Summit and eliminate most people and the Iverson Basic also. …

“The NBA G League achieved out and approached my mentor, but if it really is not the NBA then I am likely to go to university mainly because I am younger and nevertheless want to find out much more.”

Makur Maker, the cousin of Pistons large male Thon Maker, is established to join a Bison group that concluded four-29 over-all very last time, like one-15 in the Mid-Jap Athletic Convention.