Five-Star College Basketball Recruit Makur Maker Commits To Howard Over UCLA To Inspire Others To Attend HBCU’s

Fiver-star senior Makur Maker declared he is committing to Howard College, building him the greatest-rated higher education basketball prospect to dedicate to a traditionally black higher education or college considering that 2007.

While Maker experienced a lot of faculties to pick from, like UCLA, Kentucky, and Memphis, he made the decision to dedicate to Howard to encourage other folks to go to HBCU’s.

“I was the 1st to announce my visit to Howard and others started to dream ‘what if,’” he wrote on Twitter. “I need to make the HBCU movement real so that others will follow. I hope to inspire guys like Mikey Williams to join me on this journey. I am committing to Howard U and coach Kenny Blakeney.”

Maker frequented Howard very last slide will his guardian, Ed Smith, who states Howard felt like property to the younger star.

“A lot of people are comfortable with familiarity. Kids could say, ‘I would feel welcome that I’m not just an athlete — I’m part of a community,” Smith explained to ESPN. “On the visit to Howard, that was the man difference. Just for me on the outside looking in, he’s part of the fabric. You’re not just the athlete for the Black athlete.”

Maker has also entered his title into the NBA draft, and if he’s picked, he will be the very first 5-star prospect to dedicate to an HBCU and be picked considering that Kyle O’Quinn in 2012