Fiat sticks by terms of PSA deal after dividend cut report

MILAN — Fiat Chrysler (FCA) mentioned the terms of its merger with France’s PSA experienced not altered after an Italian newspaper report that it was searching to spin off belongings to lessen a prepared five.five billion euro ($six.two billion) income pay out-out to its shareholders.

FCA mentioned on Friday that it was sticking to the deal agreed with PSA in December just before the coronavirus disaster strike need for cars and trucks.

“The structure and terms of the merger are agreed and remain unchanged,” a spokesman for the Italian-American automaker mentioned.

FCA and PSA system to finalize their merger by the initial quarter of subsequent 12 months. PSA declined to remark.

Italian organization newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore mentioned that FCA could preserve income by cutting down the exclusive dividend, quite possibly by handing shareholders belongings as payment.

Il Sole claimed that talks had been at a extremely early phase and no choice experienced been taken, incorporating the that intention was to hold the five.five billion euro worth of the exclusive dividend but to change its “nature” from income to belongings.

FCA, has just agreed a six.three billion euro point out-backed personal loan to support its Italian device and the total country’s automotive marketplace to climate the disaster.

Though this does not bar FCA from having to pay the dividend, as it is not owing till 2021 and would be paid out by Dutch mum or dad firm Fiat Chrysler Vehicles NV, Italian politicians have referred to as into concern this sort of a massive income pay out-out.

Alternatives staying viewed as consist of spinning off the Sevel van organization, a 50-50 joint enterprise in between the two teams, or FCA’s Alfa Romeo and Maserati models, Il Sole mentioned.

Sevel, which makes vans in Atessa’s plant in central Italy, Europe’s biggest van assembly facility, could be valued in between two.five and three billion euro, Il Sole mentioned.

Its spin-off to FCA shareholders could also support tackle European Union considerations about the merger’s repercussions on competitiveness in the van section.

This selection seems to be on the other hand challenging, Il Sole mentioned, as it would need PSA transferring its 50% stake in Sevel to FCA.

A different selection is scrapping a prepared spin-off of PSA’s managing stake in areas maker Faurecia, Il Sole mentioned.

A resource near to the subject mentioned that PSA could alternatively provide its Faurecia stake just before the merger and hold the income proceeds of the sale in the new merged firm. ($one = .8899 euros) (More reporting by Sarah White in Paris Enhancing by Alexander Smith)