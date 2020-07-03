Feds Arrest Jeffrey Epstein Associate For Recruiting Children For Sex Trafficking Ring

Maxwell Ghislaine, the previous girlfriend and enterprise affiliate of deceased convicted pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein — has been arrested by the FBI and billed in relationship with Epstein’s alleged pedophile ring.

Maxwell was arrested this early morning and billed with attractive a insignificant to vacation to have interaction in prison sexual action, transporting a insignificant with the intent to have interaction in prison sexual action, conspiracy to dedicate equally of all those offenses, and perjury in relationship with a sworn deposition.

Performing U.S. Lawyer Audrey Strauss claimed: “As alleged, Ghislaine Maxwell facilitated, aided, and participated in acts of sexual abuse of minors. Maxwell enticed minor girls, got them to trust her, and then delivered them into the trap that she and Jeffrey Epstein had set. She pretended to be a woman they could trust. All the while, she was setting them up to be abused sexually by Epstein and, in some cases, Maxwell herself. Today, after many years, Ghislaine Maxwell finally stands charged for her role in these crimes.”

Prosecutors have claimed that they would battle challenging to avert Maxwell from getting introduced on bail as they concern she is a flight danger.