Feds Arrest Jeffrey Epstein Associate For Recruiting Children For Sex Trafficking Ring

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Maxwell Ghislaine, the previous girlfriend and enterprise affiliate of deceased convicted pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein — has been arrested by the FBI and billed in relationship with Epstein’s alleged pedophile ring.

Maxwell was arrested this early morning and billed with attractive a insignificant to vacation to have interaction in prison sexual action, transporting a insignificant with the intent to have interaction in prison sexual action, conspiracy to dedicate equally of all those offenses, and perjury in relationship with a sworn deposition.  

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR