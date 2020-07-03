Family rushed to hospital after cooking dinner with ‘vegetable’ that turned out to be cannabis

An total relatives had been rushed to hospital after a prankster gave them a bag of cannabis — but instructed them it was a leafy inexperienced vegetable.

Just one of the victims is considered to have been offered the bag of weed as a prank by a vegetable vender – who instructed him it was fenugreek.

The relatives then utilized it to make well-liked potato facet dish aloo-methi employing the components – but rapidly stared to truly feel dizzy.

They managed to warn a neighbour in advance of they handed out and had been taken to hospital.







Law enforcement arrested a male and seized the remaining medicine.

Photographs exhibit a substantial bag of what seems to be cannabis, reportedly taken from the relatives household.

Aloo-methi is fenugreek leaves and potatoes sauteed in garlic and spices.







A regional resource stated: “Immediately after weighty intake of the drug, the relatives started out dropping consciousness but occurred to notify their neighbours in advance of passing out.

“They had been rushed to a hospital in which all 6 of their situations keep on being secure.”

The incident took location on June 27 in Miyaganj village of Kannauj metropolis, India.