Ex-MIT professor from Hamilton found liable for misusing startup’s funds

BOSTON (AP) — A decide has found that a previous Massachusetts Institute of Technologies professor and self-styled “business guru” is liable for practically $three million in damages, attorney’s charges and fascination for making use of funds invested in a now-unsuccessful startup for personalized costs.

John Donovan Sr., 77, of Hamilton, was making use of trader funds to pay out for state club membership, hair remedies, residence tax costs, and other costs, Choose Brian Davis wrote in his final decision, in accordance to a report Wednesday in the The Salem Information.

The income arrived from Deliver It Later on, a way for folks to ship bouquets, playing cards or presents on birthdays and other specific instances, even right after their fatalities.

An lawyer for the female who submitted the lawsuit claimed his consumer is thrilled with the judge’s final decision.

Robert Strasnick, who signifies Donovan, claimed his consumer will enchantment.

“It’s unfortunate that the judge either did not understand or accept the fact that Send It Later money was not used,” Strasnick claimed.

Donovan, who has not taught at MIT given that 1997, has confronted lawful difficulties in advance of. He the moment falsely claimed his individual son experienced organized to have him shot, and faces expenses of attempting to swindle his late son’s family members out of a number of houses.