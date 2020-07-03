EOSIO-Based Social Media Platform Voice Briefly Goes Live Ahead of Schedule By Cointelegraph

EOSIO-Based Social Media Platform Voice Briefly Goes Live Ahead of Schedule
Voice, a blockchain-primarily based social media undertaking designed by creator Block.Just one, briefly went dwell one particular working day prior to its scheduled start.
Dependent on the open up supply EOSIO protocol, Voice aims to use Blockchain engineering to generate a dependable social knowledge, totally free from bots and phony accounts. Unveiled in June 2019, the undertaking makes use of biometric authentication engineering to confirm every single account, restricting accounts to one particular-for every-man or woman and promising to defend person information.
