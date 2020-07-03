Ellen Degeneres: My Show Is Not Canceled

Daytime chat exhibit host Ellen Degeneres is denying rumors circulating that her exhibit is becoming canceled.

United kingdom publication The Solar described that the exhibit would be ditched amid stories of slipping scores and allegations of Ellen becoming “rude” to staffers.

Reps for the host’s manufacturing business instructed The New York Publish: “Telepictures can confirm it’s untrue.”

The rumors appear immediately after Tv set author Benjamin Simeon posted a thread, detailing her alleged impolite actions.

“A) She has a “delicate nose” so everyone must chew gum from a bowl outside her office before talking to her and if she thinks you smell that day you have to go home and shower,” he tweeted.

He ongoing, “B) A new staff member was told “just about every working day she picks an individual diverse to genuinely loathe. It is not your fault, just suck it up for the working day and she’ll be suggest to an individual else the subsequent working day. They did not imagine it but it finished up becoming totally accurate.”

Peep the tweets beneath.